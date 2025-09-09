E-Paper | September 09, 2025

The heavy cost of defying nature

From the Newspaper Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 09:17am

AS long as humans exist in harmony with nature, they stand to benefit from the equation. Those who prefer to defy nature, become losers. Truly, there is something drastically wrong with the mindset of those who allow encroachments on or along the path of rivers, and permit or overlook large-scale deforestation on the mountains where glaciers exist. As such, water gushes down the mountains and hills, when the snow melts and its momentum keeps increasing because of the slopes. It destroys human and animal lives, houses and just about everything that falls within its path.

As a basic regulatory function, govern-ment machinery is supposed to keep a vigilant eye on the greed of real estate mafia. It is an internationally approved norm that construction in the path of water, especially on the riverbed, is not allowed. Yet, we have been doing this over the years.

The three eastern rivers of Ravi, Sutlej and Beas are in the control of India under the Indus Waters Treaty. The riverbeds remain dry most of the time till India releases excess water from snow-melting during monsoons. When this happens, these dry riverbeds overflow and become deadly.

Encroachments, like housing societies and hotels, on riverbed and in the path of water is a criminal act. This is a cancer that must be surgically removed to serve as a deterrence. There is no justification for investing billions of taxpayers’ money to build embankments to save a housing project that should never have been built.

Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...
Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...