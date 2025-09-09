E-Paper | September 09, 2025

The man from Ghotki

GROWING up in the 1990s, I was intrigued by a phrase I often saw painted on trawlers and tankers moving on roads and highways. It read something like this: ‘Kafeel Bhai Ghotki — an all-round cricketer; right-arm and left-arm spin bowler’. The description never failed to attract people’s curiosity.

Years later, I met the man in person. Kafeel Bhai, as he is known to one and all, was an accomplished painter of truck art in his prime. From horses to lions, and from Madam Noor Jehan to Lady Diana, he painted them all. And, of course, he never forgot to add his own ‘introduction’ as an ambidextrous spin bowler in local cricket.

In 1992, a French art magazine is said to have published images of his art that put Kafeel Bhai in touch with some art lovers in France, who, according to the man, even offered to sponsor his move to France, an offer he thankfully turned down.

Today, Kafeel Bhai is considered to be a folk character in and around his beloved Ghotki. Unfortunately, however, he is living his days in poverty and distress, waiting for a miracle to change his life.

Ali Sikandar Chachar
Ghotki

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

