A neglected lake

NAMMAL Lake, located at the confluence of Mianwali, Chakwal and Khushab, is one of the most beautiful lakes in the country, but has remained largely neglected. Built in 1913, the Nammal Dam provides water to the western regions of Mianwali district that rely heavily on the lake’s water.

The dam was constructed to improve groundwater levels and irrigation. However, due to lack of foresight, the natural flow of rainwater into the lake remains blocked by private dams and barriers, depriving the lake of its fresh water sources.

This injustice has negatively affected the residents of the Nammal valley. The government needs to take concrete steps to revive the lake by excavating it, removing the illegal barriers, and building more small lakes to store water, enhancing the area’s beauty and generating revenue.

Muhammad Iqbal Awan
Mianwali

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

