E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Inclusion or illusion?

From the Newspaper Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 09:13am

DIVERSITY is often easy to showcase. Institutions celebrate numbers, photo-graphs and headlines that highlight equal representation. But the reality is a bit more complex: visibility alone is not enough to guarantee respect, opportunity or empowerment.

What shifts perceptions is not mere presence, but the practice of acknowledging contributions. This difference captures the gap between diversity as a trend, and inclusivity as a culture.

Diversity, when pursued for appearances, often turns into ‘tokenism’. Governments and institutions highlight statistics about women or minorities in leadership roles, but representation without respect does little to shift power.

In Pakistan, women in parliament were initially labelled ‘quota members’, a sign of how diversity can be dismissed. Yet over time, their role in drafting major laws on harassment and child protection showed that an inclusive culture matters more than numbers.

The takeaway is clear: diversity shines for the cameras, but inclusivity requires consistent belief in equal worth. Diversity can open doors, but inclusivity ensures people belong and thrive.

True empowerment is not about proving one’s worth again and again; it is about creating a culture where people and their contributions are respected by one and all.

Tabia Khalil
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...
Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...