Inclusion or illusion?

DIVERSITY is often easy to showcase. Institutions celebrate numbers, photo-graphs and headlines that highlight equal representation. But the reality is a bit more complex: visibility alone is not enough to guarantee respect, opportunity or empowerment.

What shifts perceptions is not mere presence, but the practice of acknowledging contributions. This difference captures the gap between diversity as a trend, and inclusivity as a culture.

Diversity, when pursued for appearances, often turns into ‘tokenism’. Governments and institutions highlight statistics about women or minorities in leadership roles, but representation without respect does little to shift power.

In Pakistan, women in parliament were initially labelled ‘quota members’, a sign of how diversity can be dismissed. Yet over time, their role in drafting major laws on harassment and child protection showed that an inclusive culture matters more than numbers.

The takeaway is clear: diversity shines for the cameras, but inclusivity requires consistent belief in equal worth. Diversity can open doors, but inclusivity ensures people belong and thrive.

True empowerment is not about proving one’s worth again and again; it is about creating a culture where people and their contributions are respected by one and all.

Tabia Khalil

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025