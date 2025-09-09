E-Paper | September 09, 2025

FAKE LOTTERIES

From the Newspaper Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 09:12am

FAKE LOTTERIES: In recent months, a noticeable increase in lotteries, prize schemes, and so-called lucky draws has been observed in Turbat. Most of these schemes are unauthorised and unregulated. People, especially youth, are misled by the promise of instant wealth, and many fall victim to fraudulent scams. They are lured into paying processing fee or buying costly tickets. This trend is becoming a social concern as it encourages gambling habits, promotes financial exploitation, and undermines trust in legal economic activities. The local administration and law-enforcement agencies should take strict action against such illegal practices, and conduct public awareness campaigns to protect people.

Atif Rasheed
Turbat

NEGLIGENCE: At least three people died during recent rains in Hyderabad due to electrocution. This shows how dangerous and outdated the electricity network has become. Instead of fixing its system, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) blames the weather. Families should not have to fear for their lives whenever clouds gather. Hospitals and homes also suffered long power cuts, adding to the chaos. How many more lives must be lost before Hesco is forced to act responsibly? Citizens pay heavy bills, but do not get safe electricity in return. The authorities must step in. Lives are too precious to be lost to negligence.

Sara
Hyderabad

CERVICAL CANCER: This is with reference to the article ‘Cervical cancer’ (Aug 25). Cervical cancer in the context of Pakistan presents an interesting question. When the disease burden is low in the country compared to several countries regionally and globally, is it justified to divert funds towards the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine? If we can save even one person from a preventable type of cancer, we should make that effort. As a country that has witnessed challenges with polio vaccination, but a relatively positive response towards Covid vaccination, we have reasons to hope for the best.

Mariam Khan
Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...
Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...