FAKE LOTTERIES: In recent months, a noticeable increase in lotteries, prize schemes, and so-called lucky draws has been observed in Turbat. Most of these schemes are unauthorised and unregulated. People, especially youth, are misled by the promise of instant wealth, and many fall victim to fraudulent scams. They are lured into paying processing fee or buying costly tickets. This trend is becoming a social concern as it encourages gambling habits, promotes financial exploitation, and undermines trust in legal economic activities. The local administration and law-enforcement agencies should take strict action against such illegal practices, and conduct public awareness campaigns to protect people.

Atif Rasheed

Turbat

NEGLIGENCE: At least three people died during recent rains in Hyderabad due to electrocution. This shows how dangerous and outdated the electricity network has become. Instead of fixing its system, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) blames the weather. Families should not have to fear for their lives whenever clouds gather. Hospitals and homes also suffered long power cuts, adding to the chaos. How many more lives must be lost before Hesco is forced to act responsibly? Citizens pay heavy bills, but do not get safe electricity in return. The authorities must step in. Lives are too precious to be lost to negligence.

Sara

Hyderabad

CERVICAL CANCER: This is with reference to the article ‘Cervical cancer’ (Aug 25). Cervical cancer in the context of Pakistan presents an interesting question. When the disease burden is low in the country compared to several countries regionally and globally, is it justified to divert funds towards the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine? If we can save even one person from a preventable type of cancer, we should make that effort. As a country that has witnessed challenges with polio vaccination, but a relatively positive response towards Covid vaccination, we have reasons to hope for the best.

Mariam Khan

Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025