Award ceremony for Hanks cancelled; Trump hails move

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump cheered on Monday after a West Point military academy ceremony honouring Saving Private Ryan star and outspoken critic Tom Hanks was cancelled.

The multiple Oscar-winning actor, who was also an executive producer for several acclaimed miniseries about World War II, was meant to be hosted by the academy’s alumni association later this month.

However, news emerged over the weekend that this had been abruptly scrapped.

Trump, who has overseen a purge of perceived opponents across civil society and the government _ including inside the US military _ said he was pleased.

“Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks. Important move!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!!” the president wrote, in an apparent reference to Hanks Democratic political leanings.

Tom Hanks was due to receive the prestigious Sylvanus Thayer Award from the West Point Association of Graduates on Sept 25.

According to The Washington Post, an email from the alumni association announcing the change did not specify whether Hanks would still receive the award without the ceremony.­

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025