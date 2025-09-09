Fugitive father killed in shootout with New Zealand police

Jill Rogers (right), a senior police official, arrives at a roadblock where the shootout occurred near the town of Piopio.—AFP

PIOPIO: A New Zealand father who spent nearly four years on the run with his children was killed in a police shootout on Monday, authorities said.

Tom Phillips, who absconded with his three children in December 2021 after a row with his former partner, was shot dead in the rolling hill country of the North Island’s Waikato region.

Phillips’ case captivated the country, particularly in the Waikato area and the town of Marokopa where he was suspected of hiding.

The family eluded capture despite several sightings, including CCTV apparently showing Phillips and a child breaking into a store last month.

But on Monday, police said Phillips had been killed after shooting an officer in the head and shoulder with a high-powered rifle after police were called to a potential burglary.

The officer who was shot was airlifted to hospital and was undergoing surgery, New Zealand Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers said. Rogers described the wound as “survivable”, but critical.

Images of the scene taken by the Waikato Times show Phillips in the middle of the road, with a rifle in a ditch metres away. Several bullet holes can be seen in the police vehicles.

One of Phillips’ children was with him during Monday’s shooting and was taken into custody. The other two siblings were found at about 4.30pm after a full day’s search at a remote campsite in the bush.

“To know the children are safe, and now receiving care after nearly four years, is an absolute relief,” Rogers said. All three children, believed to be 9, 10 and 12, were unhurt.

Rogers said they were found on their own and it was unclear if they had been told about their father’s death. About 50 police officers, some of them armed, were involved in the search.

Deadly confrontation

Two police officers said that authorities had long feared the Phillips case would end in a shootout.

“We were always worried it could end in a deadly confrontation,” one of the officers with knowledge of the case, who was not authorised to speak to the media, said.

Police believed Phillips had several people helping him evade capture, providing food and accommodation since he fled.

They received sporadic reports as to the health of the children and decided against a full-on search for the family so as not to threaten their safety.

In recent weeks they believed the support network may have crumbled, leading to more brazen burglaries.

“If you went to Marokopa, half the town seemed to support him and half the town thought he was a criminal,” an officer said.

“But more recently his support seemed to be running thin.” Since fleeing in 2021, police suspected Phillips of committing several crimes and charged him with aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding and unlawful possession of a firearm. The mother of the three children, known as Cat, said she was relieved the ordeal had ended.

“They have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care,” she told national broadcaster RNZ.

“At the same time, we are saddened by how events unfolded today.” She asked for the family’s privacy to be respected as the children reintegrate into a “stable and loving environment” after “a long and difficult journey”.

