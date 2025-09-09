F-11/2 residents urge CDA to restore neglected multipurpose ground

ISLAMABAD: Residents of F-11/2 have urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take immediate to rehabilitate a neglected multipurpose ground in their area.

In a letter, local resident Raja Abdul Rehman requested the CDA chairman for the repair and maintenance of the park, stating that the civic agency’s alleged negligence had caused problems for citizens. He said due to the drainage work carried out by the civic agency, a portion of the walking track had been washed away.

Earlier, another citizen, Omar Iqbal had also written to the CDA management about the issue.

In his letter, Mr Rehman said that last year two young brothers lost their lives due to electrocution in front of Street No 18, F-11/3, when rainwater flooded the street where an electric transformer was situated. After the tragedy, CDA laid down rainwater drainage pipes to divert water into the natural stream through the multipurpose park.

Team urgently directed to visit site to conduct a technical assessment, says official

“Unfortunately, those pipes were laid with serious mismatches and technical faults. The boundary wall of the park was cut, and the pipes discharged water directly into a stream located 20–25 feet below ground level. During the recent monsoon rains, the faulty alignment of these pipes caused severe erosion inside the park,” he said, adding that the walking track (6–7 feet wide) around the park boundary had been washed away.

“A steep gap of 15–20 feet deep has opened up along the track. The soil continues to collapse, leaving dangerously sharp and unstable edges. A single misstep by any child, elderly, or passerby could result in a fatal fall,” he said and demanded the CDA chief for immediate fencing and safety measures around the eroded areas to prevent accidents and urgent repair and realignment of drainage pipes to stop further erosion. Restoration of the walking track and park boundary wall should be ensured for public safety, he said.

When contacted, CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani said they had taken immediate notice of the complaint raised by the residents of F-11/2.

“A CDA team has been urgently directed to visit the site to conduct a comprehensive technical assessment of the drainage system and identify any faults. CDA will take all immediate safety measures to address the concerns. Based on the team’s report, a plan for permanent rectification, including the repair of drainage pipes, restoration of the walking track, and stabilization of the land, will be developed and executed on a priority basis,” he said and added: “We thank the community for bringing this to our attention and assure them of our full commitment to resolving this issue swiftly and effectively. The CDA remains dedicated to maintaining public spaces and ensuring the safety of all citizens.”

Meanwhile, following the complaint, CDA’s director sports and culture on Monday visited the multipurpose ground and assured the citizens that the civic agency will carry out repair work soon. He also deputed staff for the cleanliness work.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025