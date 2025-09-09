Pakistan committed to global peace: Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Senate ChairmanSyed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to global peace and, for this purpose, he said different avenues including foreign policy and legislative diplomacy are being used.

One of the steps in this connection is the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Conference (IPC) schedule to be held next month. The full-scale conference in Islamabad, he said, would focus on conflict prevention, food, water and energy security, climate action, sustainable development, good governance, and advancing parliamentary diplomacy.

The upper house of parliament is hosting the conference for which the curtain raiser ceremony was officially launched here on Monday.

Parliamentary leaders, diplomats, and senior officials attended the event. As many as 38 ambassadors along with representatives from international organisations participated in the event, underscoring broad diplomatic support and global interest in the initiative.

Mr Gilani welcomed Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Secretary General of Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) Ek Nath Dhakal, heads of Parliamentary parties, diplomats, and distinguished guests.

He termed their presence a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to promoting peace, cooperation, and global solidarity.

Underscoring climate change as a defining challenge, the Senate chairman shared his recent visit to flood-hit areas in Multan, noting that displaced families’ stories of loss and resilience underscored the urgency of global solidarity. “Climate change respects no border. No single government can respond alone. Governments need parliaments, and parliaments need each other,” he stated.

He outlined the Senate’s proactive steps in legislative diplomacy, including celebrating Pakistan–Africa Friendship Day and engaging with Central Asia and European partners.

Referring to the inaugural ISC meeting held earlier this year in Seoul, which gathered over 45 Speakers of Parliaments, he stressed that the upcoming full-scale conference in Islamabad would focus on conflict prevention, food, water and energy security, climate action, sustainable development, good governance, and advancing parliamentary diplomacy.

Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar also addressed the gathering, appreciating the Senate’s leadership and terming the ISC a “timely initiative with clear purpose.” Emphasizing that “without peace and security, there can be no development,” he said the upcoming conference is crucial for dialogue-based multilateralism.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commended the ISC initiative and extended full support. He emphasized the bipartisan nature of parliamentary diplomacy, stating that both Houses of Parliament must work together to represent the will of the people. He noted the growing impact of emerging technologies like AI, highlighting the importance of collaboration between parliaments to prevent misinformation and strengthen institutions.

Secretary General Ek Nath Dhakal also acknowledged the leadership of Pakistan for graciously hosting the ISC, describing it as a key platform for advancing peace and sustainable development through legislative cooperation.

Misbah Khar, adviser to the Senate chairmanand ISC ambassador , underscored the significance of this initiative, noting that Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives are closely aligned with its parliamentary outreach. She emphasized that the ISC offers a platform to resolve conflicts through dialogue and promote global peace, especially at a time when humanity faces shared crises such as poverty and climate change.

The curtain raiser has set the tone for what promises to be a landmark gathering of Parliamentary Leaders this November in Islamabad. The event reinforces Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive, bipartisan, and forward-looking legislative diplomacy that aspires to shape a more harmonious global future.

