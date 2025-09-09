E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Residents protest rising fatalities on G.T. Road

A Correspondent Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:09am

TAXILA: A man was killed and his mother critically injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle on the G.T. Road in the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar police on Sunday, prompting fresh protests over the deteriorating condition of the highway.

The victim, identified as Adeel, died on the spot, while his mother was shifted to a local hospital. Following the incident, members of Jamaat-i-Islami’s youth wing staged a peaceful demonstration, demanding urgent safety measures on the road, which they described as a “killer stretch.”

Protesters lashed out that broken patches, lack of traffic management, and unchecked movement of heavy vehicles had turned the road into a death trap. They called for immediate repairs, regulation of dumpers and trucks, and installation of safety signage.

According to Rescue 1122 and police data, at least 52 people, mostly motorcyclists, lost their lives in accidents on the GT Road between Taxila, Wah Cantt, and Hasanabdal during the past year, while over 130 were injured. Many accidents involved speeding or overloaded heavy vehicles.

Several residents who lost family members in similar crashes also joined the protest. They urged the government to prioritise road safety and prevent further tragedies. “Every day lives are lost, and no one is held accountable,” said one protester.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaky state
09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

THE authorities should not feign alarm: after all, they have been repeatedly warned against the compulsion to ...
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...
Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...