Residents protest rising fatalities on G.T. Road

TAXILA: A man was killed and his mother critically injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle on the G.T. Road in the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar police on Sunday, prompting fresh protests over the deteriorating condition of the highway.

The victim, identified as Adeel, died on the spot, while his mother was shifted to a local hospital. Following the incident, members of Jamaat-i-Islami’s youth wing staged a peaceful demonstration, demanding urgent safety measures on the road, which they described as a “killer stretch.”

Protesters lashed out that broken patches, lack of traffic management, and unchecked movement of heavy vehicles had turned the road into a death trap. They called for immediate repairs, regulation of dumpers and trucks, and installation of safety signage.

According to Rescue 1122 and police data, at least 52 people, mostly motorcyclists, lost their lives in accidents on the GT Road between Taxila, Wah Cantt, and Hasanabdal during the past year, while over 130 were injured. Many accidents involved speeding or overloaded heavy vehicles.

Several residents who lost family members in similar crashes also joined the protest. They urged the government to prioritise road safety and prevent further tragedies. “Every day lives are lost, and no one is held accountable,” said one protester.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025