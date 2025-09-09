Woman killed as mortar shell hits Bajaur house

BAJAUR: A woman was killed and her daughter injured after a mortar shell fired from an unknown direction hit their house in the troubled Lowi Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district on Monday morning.

Residents and sources said the incident occurred in the Gohati Mena area when a mortar shell fired from an unspecified location fell on Niamat Khan’s house, killing his wife and injuring his daughter.

“It was not immediately clear as to who fired the mortar shell or from where it was fired. However, the affected area is among those that had largely been vacated by residents on the directives of the district administration due to the ongoing operation against terrorists, the sources said.

Meanwhile, political, social activists, and local residents expressed deep sorrow over the incident and called for steps to curb such occurrences in any area of the region in future.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025