E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Woman killed as mortar shell hits Bajaur house

Our Correspondent Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:10am

BAJAUR: A woman was killed and her daughter injured after a mortar shell fired from an unknown direction hit their house in the troubled Lowi Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district on Monday morning.

Residents and sources said the incident occurred in the Gohati Mena area when a mortar shell fired from an unspecified location fell on Niamat Khan’s house, killing his wife and injuring his daughter.

“It was not immediately clear as to who fired the mortar shell or from where it was fired. However, the affected area is among those that had largely been vacated by residents on the directives of the district administration due to the ongoing operation against terrorists, the sources said.

Meanwhile, political, social activists, and local residents expressed deep sorrow over the incident and called for steps to curb such occurrences in any area of the region in future.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaky state
09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

THE authorities should not feign alarm: after all, they have been repeatedly warned against the compulsion to ...
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...
Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...