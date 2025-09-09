HF head being shown the door for granting extension to official

PESHAWAR: Health department has initiated the process to remove the chairperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Foundation for granting extension mistakenly to the managing director, which she withdrew when realised it.

Prof Rehana Rahim, a former gynaecologist at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, was appointed the chairperson of Board of Governors (BoG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Foundation (KP-HF) for three years in April 2025.

Health Secretary Shahidullah Khan told Dawn that she had given extension to managing director of foundation without consulting BoG and government. The cabinet has tasked secretary of health department to look into the process of her removal.

“She will be given opportunity to be heard. We have to complete the procedure as per the cabinet’s decision,” said health secretary.

Sources told this scribe that Prof Rehana was upset by the department’s plan to remove her unceremoniously and wished to resign instead. They said that her appointment was recommended by search and nomination council owing to her integrity as highly respected gynaecologist. She accepted the role to pursue her cherished goal of bringing improvement in maternal mortality, they added.

Health Foundation (HF), a public sector entity established under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Foundation Act, 2016, has been outsourcing hospitals under Public Private Partnership Act. HF is an autonomous body run by a nine-member Board of Governors, including seven private individuals and two officials, one each from health and planning and development department.

Dr Adnan Taj, a BPS-20 management cadre doctor, was appointed as managing director of HF in July 2022 after advertisement and subsequent interview.

The department issued a notification, stating that he was appointed initially for three years and the position was extendable for another term upon mutual agreement between the incumbent and HF on the standard terms and conditions duly approved by BoG in due course of time.

Sources said that his three-year performance was up to the mark, so the chairperson of BoG granted him extension for three years on July 9, 2025. However, she cancelled the extension on July 25, 2025 after objection by health department. “She is a professional gynaecologist. She didn’t know much about governance and was told that she could grant extension to the managing director,” they said.

Later, she insisted that as per KP HF Act 2016 rules notified in August 2017, the post of managing director should be advertised in two newspapers, an Urdu and English daily. She also wanted to advertise other contractual positions and fill them through open competition.

In the last BoG meeting, it was decided that the position of managing director would be advertised after approval in next meeting.

“The outgoing managing director Dr Adnan Taj has already invited wrath of health department by taking stay order against the appointment of another good officer Dr Khizar Hayat Khan, a BPS-19, as MD KP-HF on additional charge basis for six months on August 1 by the department,” said sources.

Dr Adnan Taj also wrote a letter to chairperson of BoG on July 25 for removal of Mohammad Arifeen, a non-official member of BoG, over conflict of interests, saying his son Abdul Basit was an employee of the foundation.

Mr Arifeen, the chairman of financial management capacity at HF, approved minutes of regular employees containing arrears for pay fixation exercise including his son, without verification of arrears in violation of BoG’s decision wherein the board referred the case of payment of arrear subject to verification but he did not do so to benefit his son, according to the letter.

Also, court has restrained the department from taking adverse action against Dr Adnan Taj and termed his transfer order illegal.

HF has become highly lucrative as it has already outsourced 19 hospitals and outsourcing of more than 90 others is in pipeline. Under the law, HF outsources hospitals to private organisations, which get the approved budget from government and ensures appointment of staff against sanctioned positions.

The government identifies under-performing hospitals for outsourcing and the contracting firms then ensure their better performance by provision of staff, medicines and equipment though official funds.

