Battagram Press Club elects office-bearers

BATTAGRAM: The Working Journalist Panel won the Battagram Press Club elections on Monday.

The panel’s candidates Ihsan Naseem and Hamayoun Baber were elected president and general secretary, respectively.

Ihsan Naseem defeated his rival, Naeemullah Khan of Sahafi Dost Panel, by securing 16 votes against the latter’s seven votes.

Hamayoun Baber grabbed 15 votes against the seven votes bagged by his rival, Naseem Khan Swati.

Meanwhile, Nadar Khan was elected president and Khalilur Rehman general secretary of the District Union of Journalists.

Ihsan Naseem, the newly-elected president of the press club, thanked all the members, saying that his efforts to safeguard the rights of journalists would continue.

He noted that journalists across the country faced hardships, lacked government support, and often lacked press club buildings, safety and security. He also mentioned that journalists had lost their lives in the line of duty, but the government had not recognised their sacrifices.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025