Governor flays KP govt over ‘poor’ flood response

Our Correspondent Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:10am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday criticised the provincial government over “poor” response to the recent floods and urged all political leaders to set politics aside and prioritise the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Talking to reporters here, the governor voiced concern over the devastation in several districts, particularly in katcha areas, with thousands of families displaced.

He lamented the “silence and inaction of the provincial leadership about the humanitarian crisis” and said relevant authorities had neither held a single news conference nor had they issued any policy statement.

“Ministers from other provinces like Punjab and Singh are constantly on the ground, briefing media about the calamity and providing real-time updates to the public,” he said.

The governor urged overseas Pakistanis, international NGOs, philanthropists and people from across the country to step forward and provide relief to flood victims in KP.

“Projecting the image that we ‘need no one’ is completely irresponsible. We must openly accept and welcome support in this time of crisis so that lives can be rebuilt,” he said.

The governor expressed gratitude to the governments of Sindh and Balochistan for “always supporting” KP in difficult times.

Flour Crisis: Almost 80 per cent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s flour mills have halted operations due to insufficient wheat supplies prompted by Punjab’s ban on its transportation, claimed Aurangzeb Khan, general manager of a flour mill.

During a news conference here, he raised concerns over Punjab’s ban on inter-provincial transportation of wheat and wheat-based products and said the unfair and unconstitutional move had triggered a severe flour crisis across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“KP relies heavily on wheat transported from Punjab and Sindh, and the recent ban has blocked supplies, diverting them to Punjab mills at government-mandated rates and leaving KP mills struggling to meet demands,” he said.

Mr Khan warned that if the ban continued for a few more days, basic commodities would become unaffordable for people in KP.

He criticised the Punjab government’s “mismanagement.”

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

