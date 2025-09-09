Political alliance seeks steps for peace in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Leaders of various political parties on Monday expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Lower South Waziristan and warned of launching a protest movement if the authorities did not take effective measures to bring peace to the region.

Speaking at a joint news conference at the Wana Press Club under the banner of Joint Political Peace Movement, they said incidents of targeted killing, kidnapping for ransom and other crimes were on the rise in the district, leaving residents, political figures and even government officials feeling unsafe.

Key speakers included Jamaat-i-Islami district chief Asadullah, Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement coordinator Zeenatullah, Pakistan Peoples Party president Amanullah, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s Maulana Sabirullah, Awami National Party’s Abid and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s Noor Ali Wazir.

The leaders alleged that despite the worsening security situation, the district administration, police and security forces had failed to devise an effective long-term strategy and were acting as “silent spectators.”

They cautioned that if immediate steps were not taken to restore peace, the alliance would be left with no option but to launch a protest movement. The political leaders said that demonstrations, sit-ins and a boycott of official activities and development projects were under consideration.

While emphasising that their movement would remain peaceful, they warned that if public patience ran out, the responsibility for any escalation would rest squarely on the authorities.

The political leaders called for comprehensive measures to restore lasting peace in the area. They urged strong and transparent action against those involved in targeted killing and abductions, and demanded foolproof security for locals, school principals, teachers and health officials, who, they said, were increasingly feeling insecure. They called for immediate assistance for families affected by recent violence.

The leaders said that educational activities were being disrupted as school staff and parents feared for their safety, while healthcare workers were struggling to perform their duties under security threats.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025