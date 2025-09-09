NA speaker stresses collaboration between parliament, academic institutions

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has underlined the importance of a robust collaboration between parliament and academic institutions to foster democratic values, civic awareness and national development.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a national conference on teaching, research and writing about parliament held at Parliament House to mark the 10-year review of the Parliamentary Studies Programme.

Recalling the launch of the programme in 2015 under his chairmanship, the speaker noted that 25 universities pledged to introduce parliamentary studies into their curricula. He commended vice chancellors, rectors, principals and senior faculty for their continued partnership in building parliamentary literacy among students.

“A true understanding of the Constitution and Rules of Procedure cannot be gained through cursory reading. It requires practical exposure and experience,” he remarked.

The speaker said currently 17 universities are offering courses on Constitution, parliamentary studies and related subjects with faculty members and scholars increasingly engaging in indigenous research on parliamentary processes.

Says currently 17 universities offering courses on Constitution, parliamentary studies and related subjects

Mr Sadiq emphasised the success of the National Assembly internship programme launched in 2013, which has provided exposure to thousands of students - particularly from underprivileged areas - on legislative processes. Interns, he said, were often struck by the scale and complexity of parliamentary work and left as the ambassadors of parliament and democracy after completion of their immersive experience during internship.

He also pointed to institutional reforms undertaken to enhance transparency and merit within the National Assembly Secretariat. These include opening parliament’s doors to researchers, students and citizens through seminars, collaborative research, and structured learning programmes, curtailment of the speaker’s discretionary powers in promotions, public disclosure of seniority lists of staff.

He reminded participants that the National Assembly also became the world’s first “Green Parliament” by shifting entirely to solar energy, demonstrating parliament’s ability to serve as both a learning hub and a model institution.

The speaker also proposed to replicate the internship programme in provincial assemblies, strengthen academia - parliament linkages, particularly with standing committees, launch a parliamentary journal and establish digital archives, recognise outstanding academic work through best thesis and paper awards, involve members of parliament with technical expertise in university syndicates and boards, establish a research databank accessible to academia and policymakers and revive the student ambassador programme in collaboration with the Young Parliamentarians Forum.

He invited universities to submit written recommendations, which will be deliberated at a follow-up meeting in December 2025. This meeting, he announced, will also be expanded to include the speakers of all four provincial assemblies, Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

MNA Shaista Pervaiz, Convenor of the Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs, lauded the speaker for institutionalising parliamentary studies and establishing a sustainable platform for parliamentary-academic collaboration. She invited universities to partner with parliament in advancing research and action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

MNA Nousheen Iftikhar, President of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) Board, underscored the importance of engaging youth in democratic processes. She emphasised that initiatives such as the parliamentary studies programme coupled with structured internships and fellowships, can inspire young people to see parliament not only as a legislative body but also as a space for innovation, research, and civic responsibility.

Vice chancellors, rectors, provosts, deans and faculty members of over 25 universities from all four provinces participated in the conference.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025