Plantation drive under PM’s initiative launched

ISLAMABAD: A number of climate-conscious organisations on Monday launched a plantation campaign under PM initiative ‘Aik Beti, Aik Shajar’.

Climate Action Forum (CAF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) organised the plantation drive on Trail 7 in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP). During the activity, a degraded patch at the base of Trail 7 was restored with the plantation of 100 indigenous trees.

The drive brought together a wide spectrum of participants including students, academia, government representatives, NGOs, INGOs, rural support programmes, and all CAF member organisations, reflecting the true spirit of collaborative climate action.

This initiative represents another significant step in restoring natural habitats, safeguarding biodiversity and preserving the ecological beauty of Margalla Hills National Park for future generations.

Organisations which participated in the event included the Rural Support Programmes Network, Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP), Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), Secours Islamique France, Human Resource Development Network (HRDN), Trust for Voluntary Organisations (TVO), Recharge Pakistan (WWF), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Iqra University (Islamabad campus), Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), Ghazi Barotha Traqiati Idara (GBTI), among others.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025