Punjab minister vows to protect minority rights

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:09am

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora on Monday assured that the provincial government is committed to protecting minority rights and promoting dialogue across communities.

He was speaking at a high-profile conference on “Peace Building and Interfaith Harmony” that was held in a local hotel with the participation of religious leaders, ambassadors and government representatives.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, the Ambassador of the Vatican to Pakistan, the Ambassador of Italy, Imam Badshahi Mosque Molana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, Dr Paul Bhatti representing Shahbaz Bhatti Foundation, and various leaders of different faiths.

Dr Paul Bhatti welcomed the participants and highlighted the objective of the conference, emphasising that peace and harmony transcend borders and religions.

Mr Arora reaffirmed the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for equal rights of all citizens. He paid tribute to Shahbaz Bhatti, stressing that peacebuilding means creating societies rooted in justice, respect, and empathy.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Imam of Badshahi Mosque, said that Islam’s true message is peace, tolerance and respect for all humanity. Such conferences play a vital role in uniting different faiths for the betterment of society, he said.

The Vatican ambassador stated that dialogue among religions is not only necessary but essential for global peace.

Pakistan’s interfaith initiatives are a positive example for the world.

The Italian ambassador remarked that Italy stands with Pakistan in its efforts for harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Diversity, when respected, becomes a true strength for nations.

Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said that the Government of Pakistan is fully committed to promoting interfaith harmony in line with the teachings of our religion and the vision of our forefathers. “Together, we can defeat intolerance and extremism,” he said.

The conference concluded with a joint commitment by all participants to continue efforts for peace, unity, and mutual respect among religions.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

