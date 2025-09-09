Mayor pins monsoon woes’ blame on high tides, weak infrastructure

KARACHI: As the city grapples with the latest spell of monsoon rains, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Monday painted a grim picture of the metropolis’s battle against nature and public panic, citing limited infrastructure capacity, full-moon-driven high tides choking sea outflow, and thousands of residents flooding the streets in a frenzy to get home.

While the Met Office issued an advisory for heavy rains and urban flooding, the mayor conceded that despite precautionary measures, it was inevitable the city would take “a few hours” to recover after each downpour.

Speaking at a press conference, he outlined the city’s preparedness, limitations and political landscape amid the ongoing monsoon spell predicted to continue through Sept 8-10.

He addressed a wide range of challenges — from overflowing drainage systems and rising sea levels to political infighting and what he called “opposition hypocrisy.”

Claims all 46 major drains cleaned, relief machinery deployed

He warned that high tides, combined with a recent lunar eclipse, were complicating water drainage, with the sea potentially refusing to absorb storm water.

“The sea level is high — it might not take the water,” he explained, adding that this natural phenomenon was among the city’s biggest challenges during heavy rainfall.

“We inspected outfall drains, including Nehr-i-Khayyam, which is currently reversing flow due to pressure from the Churna Creek,” he said.

The mayor urged residents to remain calm and patient, advising them not to rush out during the rain.

“Panic only worsens the situation. Traffic congestion slows down the entire relief operation,” he said, asking Karachiites to wait at least two to two-and-a-half hours after heavy rain to allow for water drainage.

He, however, reassured citizens that the administration was fully mobilised but stressed that public cooperation was essential.

“This is a city of 20 million. It will take a few hours to clear the water after each rainfall. Please don’t spread panic or misinformation — let us do our job,” he added.

Highlighting the city’s preparedness, the mayor said that all 46 major drains (nullahs) under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) leading to the sea had been “cleaned”, including the Gujjar, Orangi and Mehmoodabad nullahs.

“Additional pumps have been installed, machinery deployed, and 120 water and sewerage vehicles are active across the city,” he said.

Relief camps have been set up at key choke points to provide stranded citizens with water and biscuits, and municipal staff leave has been cancelled to ensure 24/7 field presence.

Mr Wahab also confirmed that both the Sindh chief minister and chief secretary had been consulted on the city’s emergency response plan.

In a strongly worded rebuke, he took aim at Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) leaders and other opposition parties. Referring to his Aug 22 press conference, he said funds had been allocated to nine JI-led town committees, leading to a visible shift in their activity.

“They used to complain about lack of powers and resources, but after my press conference regarding the allocation of funds they have started working. It was never about resources — it was about intent,” he said. He, however, congratulated the town chairmen for finally acting.

