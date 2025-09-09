E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Prominent rights activist Nuzhat Kidvai passes away

Shazia Hasan Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:09am

KARACHI: Well-known human rights activist Nuzhat Kidvai passed away here on Monday afternoon. She was 79.

Suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease for a few years now, it was painful for Nuzhat’s family and those close to her to see her struggle with her memory. A fracture after taking a fall also hindered her mobility. After her health took a turn for the worse, she was rushed to the hospital some four days ago where she breathed her last.

She leaves behind a daughter, Ragni, and her best friend and husband Zaheer Kidvai. She was laid to rest after Isha prayers at the DHA Phase 8 graveyard on Monday.

A passionate and strong lady, Nuzhat will be remembered for her commitment to women’s rights issues. She was a senior member of the Women’s Action Forum (WAF) and a founding member of War Against Rape (WAR).

Her marriage to Zaheer Kidvai, a captain in the Merchant Navy, was like joining forces with a soulmate as he was himself quite a feminist who encouraged her in all her endeavours while always standing by her side.

Classical dancer and human rights activist Sheema Kermani told Dawn that she enjoyed a very special relationship with both Nuzhat and Zaheer as she was also related to them.

“It was a lovely association, and Nuzhat also performed in Tehrik-i-Niswan plays as she also enjoyed theatre and the performing arts,” she said, adding that she gave her the role of the writer Ismat Chughtai in one of their plays “because she looked like her”.

Sheema also said that the couple were very close to Jehan Ara, president of Pakistan Software Houses Association and the late Sabeen Mahmud of T2F. In fact, the Kidvais were partners in T2F. Before that they also founded a company called Solutions Unlimited, which produced a documentary on Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Feminist poet and writer Attiya Dawood, who is also a senior WAF member, remembered Nuzhat as a very active and punctual person.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaky state
09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

THE authorities should not feign alarm: after all, they have been repeatedly warned against the compulsion to ...
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...
Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...