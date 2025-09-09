Prominent rights activist Nuzhat Kidvai passes away

KARACHI: Well-known human rights activist Nuzhat Kidvai passed away here on Monday afternoon. She was 79.

Suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease for a few years now, it was painful for Nuzhat’s family and those close to her to see her struggle with her memory. A fracture after taking a fall also hindered her mobility. After her health took a turn for the worse, she was rushed to the hospital some four days ago where she breathed her last.

She leaves behind a daughter, Ragni, and her best friend and husband Zaheer Kidvai. She was laid to rest after Isha prayers at the DHA Phase 8 graveyard on Monday.

A passionate and strong lady, Nuzhat will be remembered for her commitment to women’s rights issues. She was a senior member of the Women’s Action Forum (WAF) and a founding member of War Against Rape (WAR).

Her marriage to Zaheer Kidvai, a captain in the Merchant Navy, was like joining forces with a soulmate as he was himself quite a feminist who encouraged her in all her endeavours while always standing by her side.

Classical dancer and human rights activist Sheema Kermani told Dawn that she enjoyed a very special relationship with both Nuzhat and Zaheer as she was also related to them.

“It was a lovely association, and Nuzhat also performed in Tehrik-i-Niswan plays as she also enjoyed theatre and the performing arts,” she said, adding that she gave her the role of the writer Ismat Chughtai in one of their plays “because she looked like her”.

Sheema also said that the couple were very close to Jehan Ara, president of Pakistan Software Houses Association and the late Sabeen Mahmud of T2F. In fact, the Kidvais were partners in T2F. Before that they also founded a company called Solutions Unlimited, which produced a documentary on Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Feminist poet and writer Attiya Dawood, who is also a senior WAF member, remembered Nuzhat as a very active and punctual person.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025