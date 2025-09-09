Victim’s family terms ‘encounter’ custodial killing, seeks release of sons, nephews

LARKANA: The bereaved family and relatives of Ghulam Murtaza alias Pappu Mahar — who was killed by police in an ‘encounter’ on Saturday (Sept 6) and declared him a ‘notorious drug dealer’ — held a protest demonstration claiming that it was a ‘custodial killing’.

After killing him in the riverine area of Aqil Pir Sher, within the jurisdiction of the Hatri Ghulam Shah police station, the police had also claimed that he was wanted in at least 15 cases of heinous crime.

Strongly refuting the police claim, women members of the bereaved family, including Irshad Khatoon, Bashiran and Waziran Mahar, along with their relatives and children, held a demonstration on Monday in front of the Larkana Press Club and raised slogans against the police.

Speaking to journalists, they said they were residents of Wada Mahar village, where a police team drawn from different stations conducted a raid on their houses and took away Pappu Mahar, his two sons, Suhail and Shakeel, and two nephews, Ali Jan and Mitha Khan.

They said he (Pappu Mahar) was in their custody when they shot him dead in a ‘staged encounter’. His sons and nephews had been kept at unknown places, they claimed, and feared that they might also be killed by police in a similar manner.

They lamented that the police were not disclosing their detained family members’ whereabouts. Instead, they added, “they are threatening and harassing us to extort money”.

Rejecting the police claim that Mahar was a drug dealer, they said he was engaged in a cattle trade and had no criminal record.

They appealed to the judiciary and higher police authorities to look into the ‘fake’ encounter and help them recover their detained loved-ones.

They also demanded action against the police party that killed Mahar.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025