Osimhen to miss World Cup qualifier against SA

JOHANNESBURG: Nigeria will be without key striker Victor Osimhen for Tuesday’s must-win World Cup qualifier in South Africa after a foot injury saw him miss the trip, officials confirmed on Monday.

The 2023 African Footballer-of-the-Year is Nigeria’s lead attacker but was hurt playing in Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Rwanda in Uyo and ruled out of the Group ‘C’ showdown in Bloe­mfontein. He hobbled off after 32 minutes of the clash.

Nigeria trail leaders South Africa by six points in the standings, although South Africa are expected to be sanctioned three points for using a defaulter earlier in the qualifying campaign, making this a key game for any late comeback for the Super Eagles.

The group winner qualifies for the finals in North America next year.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025