Omar wins Fendrich Open golf

EVANSVILLE (Indi­ana): Pakistan’s rising golf star Omar Khalid Hussain created history by becoming the first player from his country to win a professional golf tournament on American soil when he clinched the Fendrich Open trophy on Sunday.

Omar, who is the only Pakistani player to be featuring on NCAA Division 1 — the highest level of collegiate sports in US — tamed a long list of professionals in the US$18700 tournament by carding spectacular scores of 61 and 65.

He edged experienced professional Zach Williams from Illinois by one stroke with a 36-hole aggregate of 14-under 126 at the par-70 Fendrich Golf Course.

Over the course of the two rounds, Omar — who became the youngest winner of the National Ama­teur Golf Cham­pionship in 2021 at the age of 16 — fired a total of 14 birdies and an eagle.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025