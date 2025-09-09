E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Notice to ECP on Ejaz plea

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:09am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition of PTI’s incarcerated former senator Ejaz Chaudhry seeking a stay order against the Senate by-election.

Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad heard the petition.

A counsel for the petitioner pointed out that the Peshawar High Court, on a petition filed by former Senate opposition leader Shibli Faraz, had already suspended the implementation of the by-election schedule for his vacated seat.

Therefore, he said, the schedule of the by-poll for the Senate seat vacated after the conviction of Ejaz Chaudhry should also be suspended.

The judge directed the ECP to submit a reply within two weeks.

An anti-terrorism court had awarded multiple sentences to Ejaz Chaudhry in cases of May 9 riots.

Following his conviction, the ECP issued a notification about the disqualification of the former senator, leading to announcement of the by-poll schedule.

REMAND: A judicial magistrate extended the physical remand of a suspect, Mudassar Hussain, for four days in a case of promoting online gambling apps. The NCCIA presented the suspect before the court after the completion of his eight-day physical remand. The investigating officer argued that further investigation was required and more remand should be granted.

The magistrate accepted the agency’s request and extended the physical remand of the suspect for four days.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

