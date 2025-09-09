Saudi aid for seven Punjab districts

LAHORE: In a significant show of solidarity, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has dispatched five truckloads of essential relief goods for flood-affected families in seven districts of Punjab.

The consignment was officially handed over to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Saudi Ambassador H.E. Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki at a ceremony held in Lahore on Monday.

She was briefed by the authorities that the relief assistance, provided by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, comprised 10,000 shelter kits and 10,000 food packages to be distributed among flood-hit people in Kasur, Jhang, Multan, Chiniot, Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh and Hafizabad, and would be distributed in collaboration with PDMA, King Salman Relief Centre, and Hayat Foundation.

Each 95kg food package includes flour, sugar, lentils and cooking oil, while each shelter kit contains a tent, a solar panel, LED lights, two thermal blankets, a plastic mat, a durable kitchen set, water cooler, antibacterial soap, and other essential items.

The chief minister noted that Saudi Arabia had once again stood by Pakistan “in our time of need and difficulty, proving her our true brotherly nation”.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Maryam met Iran’s Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam here on Monday.

Iranian Consul General in Lahore Mehran Mohevedfar was also present at the meeting. Discussion focused on bilateral relations, regional developments, energy cooperation, and promotion of trade.

Later they met Bangladesh Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Khalid Hussain. Bangladesh High Commissioner MD Iqbal Hussain also attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025