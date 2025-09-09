Man booked for misbehaving with rescuers

SAHIWAL: Qaboola Police Station registered a case against a flood-affected person for misbehaving with rescuers operating in the flood-affected Noora Rath locality of Pakpattan district.

Suspect Haji Saleem, a resident of Jhanday Wali Basti, was booked on the complaint of SI Ghulam Mustafa of Rescue 1122, Hafizabad.

Mustafa was carrying out a flood rescue operation at Bashir Chowk, Noora Rath, when a man from Wasti Jhanday Wali demanded the Rescue 1122 boat to pick him up directly from his house, which was surrounded by the floodwater.

The rescuers informed him that their boat had sustained damage in the same area and because water level was low for the boat to run smoothly. They asked him to move 10-12 feet forward so that they could pick him.

Despite repeated requests, Saleem insisted on being rescued from a dry area near his house.

Upon eventually boarding the boat, he allegedly began threatening the rescuers with dire consequences for not accepting his initial demand.

Witness Hafiz Shaafat said Saleem also used abusive language during the ride. After being dropped at the embankment of Noora Rath, Saleem reportedly continued hurling threats and abuses at the rescuers. SI Mustafa later filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case against Saleem.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025