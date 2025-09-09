Fumigation in flood-hit areas

NAROWAL: Fumigation has been started in flood-affected areas to protect displaced people and their livestock from infectious diseases.

Health Department teams are visiting relief camps in Shakargarh, Zafarwal and Narowal tehsils for the purpose. Muhammad Aslam and Shahid Mahmood, residents of Bheenian village, said children and women were suffering from skin, fever and stomach issues.

DC Syed Hassan Raza told Dawn fumigation had been started to protect people from diarrhoea, cholera, malaria, dengue and skin diseases.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025