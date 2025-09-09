E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Fumigation in flood-hit areas

A Correspondent Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:09am
__Dawn
__Dawn

NAROWAL: Fumigation has been started in flood-affected areas to protect displaced people and their livestock from infectious diseases.

Health Department teams are visiting relief camps in Shakargarh, Zafarwal and Narowal tehsils for the purpose. Muhammad Aslam and Shahid Mahmood, residents of Bheenian village, said children and women were suffering from skin, fever and stomach issues.

DC Syed Hassan Raza told Dawn fumigation had been started to protect people from diarrhoea, cholera, malaria, dengue and skin diseases.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaky state
09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

THE authorities should not feign alarm: after all, they have been repeatedly warned against the compulsion to ...
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...
Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...