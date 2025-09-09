Missing deaf mute boy found murdered in graveyard

BAHAWALPUR: A 10-year old deaf mute boy, who went missing on Sept 5, was found murdered in a graveyard at tehsil Burewala’s village 461/EB in Saddar police precincts on Monday.

According to police and family sources, Umar had left his house but never returned. His family launched a search and informed the police, but no trace was found until his body was found in the local graveyard.

Upon receiving information, police reached the scene and recovered the body along with preliminary evidence. The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have not yet registered a case, saying they are awaiting a formal complaint from the family. Umar’s father, Shehbaz, is currently working in Saudi Arabia.

ENCOUNTER: An alleged dacoit identified as Umar alias Umri was reportedly killed in ‘firing by his own accomplices’ during a police ‘encounter’ on Hasilpur Road near Village 10/BC on Monday night, according to Baghdadul Jadid police.

A police PRO said the deceased was involved in multiple heinous crimes. During the exchange of fire, the accomplices managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

Police registered a case against the fleeing suspects and recovered a snatched motorcycle and a mobile phone belonging to a Mepco employee. The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

CASE: A man in his application has urged the district police officer to transfer the rape case of his daughter to the Bahawalpur crime control department (CCD) as Yazman police seem to be least interested in investigation.

RELEASED: Iqra Shafique and four female members of her family, including her mother and two aunts, were released from New Central Jail Bahawalpur on Friday after 27 days in detention as an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge approved their bail applications.

The women were warmly received by a number of supporters, including members of the Jamaat-i-Islami and civil society activists.

The Uch Sharif police had arrested Iqra, a 10th-grade student, along with several male and female relatives on Aug 10 under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) Section 7, accusing them of attacking a police party and damaging an official vehicle during a land dispute with a powerful rival group in their locality near Uch Sharif.

Their arrest triggered criticism and protests by local social and political circles. Following a complaint by Iqra’s father, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rai Babar Saeed ordered an inquiry.

SSP (Investigation) Syed Jamshed Ali Shah, who led the inquiry, later publicly released a report holding Iqra and her family responsible for the alleged attack and justified the police action. However, civil society members rejected the report, calling it biased, and have demanded an independent inquiry and withdrawal of terrorism charges.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025