From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: First Pakistani C-in-C

EDITORIAL: The signal honour of being the first Pakistani Commander-in-Chief of our Army has been conferred on Major-General Mohammad Ayyub Khan, a distinguished Pathan soldier from the North-West Frontier. It is a happy coincidence that the first Pakistan Commander-in-Chief of our Army is a Frontierman and an Old Boy of the Aligarh Muslim University. No greater distinction could have been bestowed on the people of the Frontier Province and no greater honour could have been done to the traditions of that great university whose students had played a distinguished role in winning that Province for Pakistan in the 1947 referendum.

A product of Sandhurst Military College, Maj-Gen Ayyub Khan has had the opportunity to display his military genius on the Burma front in World War II. He has been President of the Services Selection Board and the first Commander of the East Pakistan Division.

The selection of Maj-Gen Ayyub Khan … is the most decisive step in the implementation of the policy of nationalising our Armed Forces and fulfils the promise made by the Prime Minister … at the Pakistan Day rally on August 14 last.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025