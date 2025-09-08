Invincible defence is what we now have

TODAY falls the Pakistan Navy Day that was preceded by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Day (Sept 7), and the Defence Day (Sept 6). This year, the nation is celebrating the three days with an unprecedented surge of national pride, a deep sense of gratitude, and a collective sense of profound reassurance in the strength and capability of its armed forces.

These commemorative days, which are always significant in the national calendar, have taken on a renewed and far deeper meaning in the light of the armed forces recent exemplary performance in key military operations.

These highly successful campaigns have not only solidified their operational credibility on both conventional and unconventional fronts, but have also sent a resounding and unmistakable message to adversaries and allies alike: Pakistan’s defence is not just strong, it is, in its core essence, invincible. This enhanced sense of national pride is now shared more deeply across all segments of society.

The observance of these defence days is not a mere ceremonial ritual, it is a moment of profound national reckoning, of remembering the immense sacrifices made by those who wear the uniform, and of recognising the ever-evolving security dynamics of a region that continues to face a complex and multifaceted array of challenges.

This year, however, the tone is notably more assertive, confident and resolute. The operational victories against India have demonstrated not only the tactical brilliance and strategic acumen of the military leadership, but also the extraordi- nary professionalism, unyielding resilience, and remarkable adaptability of its soldiers, airmen and sailors.

The impact of these clear and decisive victories has reverberated right across the country. It is for the first time in many years that there is a widespread and deeply ingrained sense of certainty among the citizens that their country’s defence is in truly capable hands. The powerful psychological assurance that stems from watching one’s armed forces respond with precision and force has profoundly emboldened national sentiment. These operations have rekindled the spirit of 1965 war against India.

From the bustling streets of Lahore to the majestic mountains of Swat and the coastal shores of Gwadar, there is a unified and shared belief that Pakistan’s sovereignty is secured not merely by barbed wires and bunkers, but by the will, the skill, and the profound sacrifice of those who wear the uniform.

In a country that has often faced external disinformation campaigns aimed at sowing distrust among institutions, and between the people and institutions, the recent victories have helped bridge the gaps in public perception. This year’s observance of Defence Day, PAF Day and Navy Day is, therefore, far more than a simple series of dates marked on a calendar. This is a powerful and unified convergence of national pride, operational success, strategic depth and public confidence.

Abdul Basit Alvi

Muzaffarabad

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025