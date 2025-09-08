E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Shepherds of Ghizer

From the Newspaper Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am

MOST of us grew up with the tale of the shepherd boy who played a prank with the villagers by seeking their help against an imaginary lion. The villagers would run to rescue the boy and his sheep only to find that there was no lion, and the boy was just having fun at their cost. One day, the lion did arrive on the scene, but the villagers by then had stopped trusting the boy. They stayed put and that was that. The boy suffered because he had lost the trust of the community. What happened recently in the remote village of Tali Das in Ghizer district was in sheer contrast to the fable.

A glacier outburst wreaked havoc in the area, damaging everything in its path, blocking the river, forming a massive lake, and destroying nearly 300 homes. Yet, miraculously, no lives were lost. Why? Because three shepherds, stationed high in the mountains with their cattle, saw the danger unfolding. They ran quickly towards a mountain top in search of cellular signals, and called the villagers in the valley. Crucially, the villagers trusted the shepherds. The timely warning allowed for a complete evacuation, saving hundreds of lives. These shepherds did not cry wolf; they cried truth. And their truth became a shield for the community.

This is actually a story we must tell our children. It teaches us that shepherds are not just caretakers of sheep, they can be guardians of life. Also, it teaches us that honesty, vigilance and courage are the true virtues of heroism. And, finally, the story teaches us that in a world full of noise, a trusted voice of truth matters.

Zamir Ud Din
Gilgit Baltistan

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop devastation
08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

THE devastation unleashed by the floods across Punjab — with Sindh facing a similar situation — is nothing short...
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...
Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.