Graveyard of aircraft

FOR the last few years, a large number of unserviceable commercial aircraft of different airlines have been parked in the area next to the main terminal building of the airport in Karachi. This aeroplane junkyard is prominently visible from the tarmac to passengers of both incoming and outgoing flights. It can also be seen from the drop-off ramp where all the cars of departing passengers exit the airport. For international travellers visiting a country for the first time, the arrival airport and its surroundings leave a lasting impression. As the biggest airport in the country, the airport in Karachi needs an urgent upgrade.

The presence of out-of-service old planes in the airport compound leaves a negative image of our aviation industry for inter-national travellers and potential investors flying into Karachi. Across the world, retired planes are stored in aeroplane boneyards that are located far away from the active airports rather than in their close proximity.

The relevant authorities need to take immediate and appropriate action either to have these unserviceable planes removed to a remote location, or disposed of and scrapped in an appropriate manner.

Aamir Malik
Karachi

