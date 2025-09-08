E-Paper | September 08, 2025

MERE FORMALITY: This is with reference to the public notice (Aug 30), seeking objections from public or parties concerned on issuing revised no objection certificate (NOC) by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), regarding a housing scheme with massive amendments in the approved construction plan. Despite being a layperson, I went through the said public notice and observed major changes between the initial agreement and the revised plan, including additional floors and extension in project completion deadline. There is no doubt in my mind that the publication of such notices is nothing but a mere formality.

Khawaja Tajammul Hussain
Karachi

CITIZENS’ DATA: Every day, government databases, Safe City cameras, and surveillance systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI) gather sensitive infor-

mation about us, but the public has no clarity about where this information is stored, how long it is kept, or with whom it is shared. People are never informed if their biometric details are sold, leaked or profiled. In the absence of independent oversight, a surveillance system meant for security could just as easily become a tool for commercial exploitation or political control. It is time we introduced data protection laws, and treated digital identity not as state property, but as a fundamental right of the people.

Afifa Shahid
Lahore

MISMANAGED LIBRARY: The Daudpota Library in Hyderabad is a living example of mismanagement. Only five or six rooms are available for students, while around 10 large rooms are reserved under various titles and they remain permanently closed. The number of seats available to students is far from being satisfactory, leading to arguments, and even fistfights are not rare. No one is allowed to enter the upper halls without an entry card, which is issued only once every year. Opposite these halls stand incomplete pillars — signs of construction that has been abandoned for years. The authorities must set things right.

Musawir Asghar Sarki
Jacobabad

