Pedersen clinches Vuelta stage 15 as protests keep impacting race

AFP Published September 8, 2025

MONFORTE LEMOS: Mads Pedersen sprinted to Vuelta stage 15 victory on Sunday as pro-Palestinian protestors continued making an impact on the race.

Spanish cyclist Javier Romo fell amid a disturbance caused by a protestor who slipped on the side of the road, with the rider then appearing to run after the person before continuing riding and catching back up to the chase group.

Protestors waved Palestine flags en masse at the start and end of the stage.

Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard retains the red jersey as general classification leader, maintaining his 48 second lead on Joao Almeida.

Danish Lidl-Trek rider Pedersen scored his first victory of this year’s race with a blistering burst past Marco Frigo on the home straight of the medium mountains stage, running 167.8 kilometres from A Veiga to Monforte de Lemos.

Frigo, riding for Israel-Premier Tech, the team targeted by the protests, came in third behind Orluis Aular.

Pedersen’s team-mates pulled hard for him in the day’s large breakaway to give him the chance to triumph.

“It makes the victory even sweeter,” said Pedersen. “They worked so hard to make it possible, it makes it even nicer to win when everyone is looking at us and everyone knew our plan.”

The stage win bolsters Pedersen’s hopes of keeping the green jersey for the most points, currently leading Vingegaard by 98.

The peloton, featuring Vingegaard and the other main general classification contenders finished 13-and-a-half minutes after Pedersen crossed the line.

After a rest day on Monday the race resumes with stage 16 on Tuesday, running 167.9km from Poio to Castro de Herville.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

