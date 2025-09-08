E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Pakistan to host Sri Lanka, Afghanistan for T20 tri-series

Published September 8, 2025

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday that it will host a T20 International tri-series with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in November, as teams get ready for next year’s T20 World Cup.

“The series has been organised to provide all teams with valuable preparation ahead of next year’s Men’s T20 World Cup, to be staged in India and Sri Lanka,” the PCB said in a statement.

The tri-series will begin on Nov 17 with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi stadium.

This will be the first time Pakistan play neighbours Afghanistan in a T20I match on home soil, the PCB said.

Afghanistan have played two One-day Internationals in the Asia Cup 2023 and three in this year’s ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, but they involved opponents other than the home team.

Before the tri-series, Pakistan will host South Africa in a bilateral series of two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is from Oct 12 to Nov 8.

Tri-series schedule:

Nov 17: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Rawalpindi

Nov 19: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Rawalpindi

Nov 22: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore

Nov 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Lahore

Nov 25: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Lahore

Nov 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore

Nov 29: Final, Lahore.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

