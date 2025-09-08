Karachi Whites, Multan register big wins in Hanif Mohammad Trophy

KARACHI: Karachi Whites and Multan recorded emphatic wins on the final day of their Hanif Mohammad Trophy second-round matches on Sunday, while two rain-hit Group ‘A’ fixtures ended in draws in Bahawalpur and Multan.

Rawalpindi and Fata had secured their victories a day earlier.

At the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, Karachi Whites needed just four balls to chase down a six-run target against Quetta, winning by 10 wickets. Opener Jahanzaib Sultan struck two boundaries to complete the formalities after Quetta, resuming at 214-3, were bowled out for 331 in their second innings. Mohammad Raza led the Whites’ attack with 4-75 as Quetta lost their last seven wickets for 117. The Karachi side had earlier seized control with a mammoth 542-7 declared in reply to Quetta’s 216.

Multan, meanwhile, crushed Dera Murad Jamali by an innings and 161 runs at the National Bank Stadium. Left-arm wrist-spinner Faisal Akram tore through the opposition’s second innings with 5-29, dismissing them for 142 after they had resumed on 120-5. Imam-ul-Haq’s monumental 330 had already underpinned Multan’s 664-5, making DM Jamali’s task impossible after their first innings 361.

Elsewhere, persistent rain washed out play on the final day in Bahawalpur and Multan, leaving Faisalabad’s clash with Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Hyderabad’s tie with Lahore Blues drawn.

The third round of the tournament begins on Wednesday.

Scores in brief:

Match drawn between AJK and Faisalabad at Dring Stadium.

AJK 298 in 96.2 overs (Hasnain Shamir 88, Hasan Raza 78; Faham-ul-Haq 3-21, Asad Raza 3-64) and 51-4 in 29 overs; FAISALABAD 413 in 115.3 overs (Muhammad Awais Zafar 127, Ali Shan 94 not out, Atiq-ur-Rehman 65)

Match drawn between Hyderabad and Lahore Blues at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

HYDERABAD 524 in 142.1 overs (Saad Khan 175, Muhammad Sadam 128); LAHORE BLUES 198-5 in 50 overs (Mohammad Saleem 112 not out)

Karachi Whites beat Quetta by 10 wickets at Abbasia Sports Complex, Rahim Yar Khan.

QUETTA 216 in 66.2 overs (Bismillah Khan 103; Aarish Ali Khan 3-62) and 331 in 108.4 overs (Salahuddin 123; Mohammad Raza 4-75); KARACHI WHITES 542-7 dec in 126.2 overs (Saad Baig 146, Jahanzaib Sultan 118, Saifullah Bangash 100 not out) and 8-0 in 0.4 overs

Multan beat Dera Murad Jamali by an innings and 161 runs at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

DM JAMALI 361 in 111.1 overs (Nasir Khan 148; Arafat Minhas 4-46) and 142 in 42.4 overs (Muhammad Shahid 44; Faisal Akram 5-29); MULTAN 664-5 in 110.3 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 330, Sharoon Siraj 126 not out)

On Saturday: Fata beat Karachi Blues by five wickets at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi.

Rawalpindi beat Larkana by 202 runs at the SBP Sports Complex, Karachi.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025