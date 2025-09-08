E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Don’t let mobocracy overwhelm the law

Editorial | The Daily Star Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am

THE recent acts of mob violence in Rajbari and Rajshahi, including the desecration and burning of a dead body, are yet another reminder of the fragility of our law enforcement.

The government’s condemnation in this regard rightly fails to hit the right chord with the public, as it offers no assurance of meaningful action. Mere words, no matter how strong, will not deter those taking the law into their own hands.

The perpetrators of such heinous crimes must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted properly to send the message that such barbarity will not be tolerated.

The incident in Goalanda, Rajbari — where a mob exhumed and set fire to the body of Nurul Haque, a self-proclaimed spiritual leader — is a grotesque display of inhumanity.

That they were incited by religious rhetoric and acted under the banner of a vigilante group is equally troubling, as it highlights how ideological difference or intolerance is being weaponised to justify violence. The subsequent clash, which left one person dead and dozens injured, underscores the grave consequences of allowing such extremism to fester.

Equally alarming is the attack on a shrine in Rajshahi. The alleged inaction of police officers, who were reportedly present but failed to intervene on account of being “outnumbered,” is unacceptable. The police’s primary duty is to protect citizens, not stand by while mobs terrorise them.

The alleged involvement of local political activists in the Rajshahi attack also highlights a sinister trend. When political actors leverage religious or social tensions for their own ends, they fan the flames of discord. Political parties from all sides must actively rein in their unruly members and work to stop mob violence.

For its part, the government must take swift, decisive action. Citizens deserve the assurance of safety and respect for their beliefs, even in death. Law enforcement agencies’ inaction gave licence to the mobs, and failure to address this will only embolden similar acts in the future.

These incidents are symptoms of a society where a sense of impunity has taken root, and if left unchecked, it can lead to further erosion of the rule of law. The government’s true commitment to justice will be measured by the resolve with which it brings the perpetrators to account.

Five individuals have been reportedly arrested for their alleged ties to the Rajbari attack on police and the vandalism of their vehicles. However, this is just the beginning. The case has so far focused on the assault on police, but the more egregious crimes — the desecration of a body, the killing of a man, and the widespread destruction of property — also demand immediate and robust investigation. The family of the deceased has yet to file a case, but this cannot be an excuse for inaction.—ANN

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

