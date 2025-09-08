Japanese prime minister resigns after election losses

TOKYO: Japanese Pri­me Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned on Sun­day, ushering in a potentially lengthy period of policy uncertainty at a shaky moment for the world’s fourth-largest eco­nomy.

Having just ironed out final details of a trade deal with the United Sta­tes to lower President Donald Trump’s punishing tariffs, Ishiba, 68, told a press conference he must take responsibility for a series of bruising election losses.

Since coming to power less than a year ago, the unlikely premier has overseen his ruling coalition lose its majorities in elections for both houses of parliament amid voter anger over rising living costs.

He instructed his Lib­eral Democratic Party — which has ruled Japan for almost all of the post-war period — to hold an emergency leadership race, adding he would continue his duties until his successor was elected.

“With Japan having sig­ned the trade agreement and the president having signed the executive order, we have pas­sed a key hurdle,” Ishiba said, his voice seeming to catch with emotion. “I would like to pass the baton to the next generation.” Ishiba has faced calls to resign since the latest of those losses in an election for the upper house in July. The LDP had been scheduled to hold a vote on whether to hold an extraordinary leadership election on Monday.

Political uncertainty

Concern over political uncertainty prompted a sell-off in Japan’s yen currency and its government bonds last week, with the yield on the 30-year bond hitting a record high on Wed­nesday.

Investors are focusing on the chance of Ishiba being replaced by an advocate of looser fiscal and monetary policy, such as LDP veteran Sanae Takaichi, who has criticised the Bank of Jap­an’s interest rate hikes.

Ishiba narrowly defe­ated Takaichi in last year’s LDP leadership run-off. Shinjiro Koizumi, the telegenic political scion who has gained pro­minence as Ishiba’s farm minister tasked with trying to cap soaring prices, is another possible successor.

“Given the political pressure mounting on Ishiba after the LDP’s repeated election losses, his resignation was inevitable,” said Kazutaka Maeda, economist at Meiji Yasuda Resea­rch Institute.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025