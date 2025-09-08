No headway in Rs23m cash van heist

KARACHI: Police have failed to make any breakthrough or trade the robbers who looted over Rs23 million from a cash van in the Manghopir area over the weekend.

On Sept 5, five robbers riding on two motorcycles intercepted the cash van near Kalma Chowk in Naya Nazimabad, snatched the rifle from a private security guard and took away a bag containing Rs23,284,580.

Later, a private security official registered a case and stated that the company’s cash van stopped near a private bank where one employee deposited over Rs2 million cash. Later, as the van moved towards North Nazimabad, five gunmen intercepted the vehicle, held the guards and driver at gunpoint, looted the cash and rode away.

Officials said that investigators had obtained CCTV footage from the spot and efforts were underway to arrest the criminals.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025