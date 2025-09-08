E-Paper | September 08, 2025

No headway in Rs23m cash van heist

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am

KARACHI: Police have failed to make any breakthrough or trade the robbers who looted over Rs23 million from a cash van in the Manghopir area over the weekend.

On Sept 5, five robbers riding on two motorcycles intercepted the cash van near Kalma Chowk in Naya Nazimabad, snatched the rifle from a private security guard and took away a bag containing Rs23,284,580.

Later, a private security official registered a case and stated that the company’s cash van stopped near a private bank where one employee deposited over Rs2 million cash. Later, as the van moved towards North Nazimabad, five gunmen intercepted the vehicle, held the guards and driver at gunpoint, looted the cash and rode away.

Officials said that investigators had obtained CCTV footage from the spot and efforts were underway to arrest the criminals.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop devastation
08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

THE devastation unleashed by the floods across Punjab — with Sindh facing a similar situation — is nothing short...
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...
Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.