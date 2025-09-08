PTI protests over Imran’s jail ordeal, ‘attack’ on Aleema

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday staged a protest demonstration at Regal Chowk against the alleged mistreatment of party founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in jail, their prolonged detention, and the recent “attack” on his sister, Aleema Khan.

After the demonstration, the participants marched towards Mazar-i-Quaid via New M. A. Jinnah Road.

A heavy police contingent was deployed around Regal Chowk, which the PTI leaders claimed attempted to prevent the protest, tried to arrest workers, and “manhandled” several participants.

Several rallies from across Karachi converged at Regal Chowk, where the main rally was addressed by PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh

He said that the “Form-47 government” had kept the country’s “greatest leader” behind bars for more than two years without justification.

He alleged that Imran and Bushra Bibi were subjected to “various forms of torture” in jail and were denied access to their personal physician.

He added that the “attack” on Aleema Khan outside Adiala Jail was an act of cowardice that proved the entire system feared Imran.

He demanded that Imran’s solitary confinement be ended immediately, that he be provided with all necessary facilities, and that those responsible for the “attack” on Aleema be exposed.

PTI Karachi President Raja Azhar said the protest was against “tyranny, oppression and fascism,” and adding that peaceful protest was a constitutional right of every citizen.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025