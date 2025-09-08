This week 50 years ago: Tribute to Air Force and Quaid’s death anniversary

ON Sept 7, 1975, Air Force Day was observed to commemorate the supreme sacrifices rendered by the martyrs of Pakistan Air Force 10 years ago in the defence of their motherland. In Karachi, a ceremonial parade was held at the Drigh Road airbase. In the evening, the Governor of Sindh, Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan, paid tribute to the gallantry and dedicated spirit of officers and jawans of the Armed Forces who had laid down their lives in the service of the country. Speaking at the Armed Forces Day dinner hosted by Commander Karachi, Commodore R M Shaikh, she said in times of both war and peace the Armed Forces had proved their mettle and given their best to the country by maintaining their high standards and their assistance during national calamities. She recalled that the first Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaheed-i-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan, had also laid down his life for Pakistan, fighting against the treachery and greed of a small coterie of ambitious disruptionists.

Earlier that day, Sindh Chief Minister Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi said our Armed Forces were now stronger than in the past, and in a better position to defend Pakistan. He was the chief guest at a Defence of Pakistan Day reception hosted by Commander Karachi. “We are celebrating a great day today. This is also a day of stocktaking, necessary for building a better future,” he added.

On Sept 11, the 27th death anniversary of the Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was commemorated with solemnity, reaffirming the dedication to the ideals for which the Father of the Nation lived and died. The day began with the hoisting of the national flag at half-mast on all public and private buildings. Quran khwani and fateha were held at scores of places, and seminars were arranged to pay homage to the Quaid-i-Azam. In Karachi, thousands visited the mausoleum of the Quaid. The Governor of Sindh, Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan, was among the first to visit the mazar where she placed a wreath and offered fateha. The Chief Minister of Sindh, Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi, went to the mausoleum soon after his return to the city from Islamabad (where he had gone a couple of days back).

Those who paid a visit to the Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum on Sept 11 included schoolchildren. On Sept 13, it was learnt that almost all 94 recognised private schools in the city had raised the monthly tuition fee by 25 to 100 percent. When contacted, heads of those schools replied it was justified because the recurring expenditure had gone up mainly due to increase in salaries. They were of the opinion the government was not giving any grant-in-aid to the non-nationalised schools as a result of which they had to depend on their own resources which mainly came through tuition fees. But the Director of School Education, Karachi, M I Memon claimed only a few private institutions had made requests supported by their accounts and budget documents. He stressed that no school could increase tuition fee by more than 25 percent.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025