Shopkeeper booked in Shikarpur rape case

Our Correspondent Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am

SUKKUR: A man was booked after parents of a 10-year-old girl approached the SHO of the Humayoon police station of Shikarpur district on Sunday with complaint that he was caught red-handed sexually assaulting their daughter.

The complainants alleged that their daughter had gone to the suspect’s grocery shop to buy certain items but he pulled down the shutters and sexually assaulted her inside. They claimed that her hue and cry attracted attention of neighbours, who forced him to pull up the shutters and free her.

The girl was rushed to the Sukkur Civil Hospital and admitted for treatment.

The police were investigating the matter but the girl’s parents and other relatives accused them of helping the suspect escape punishment by not arresting him.

Missing girl found drowned

A young girl, Amina Qureshi, who had gone missing on Sunday morning was found drowned in a sewage nullah in Thull taluka hours later.

Her parents, residents of Ansari Mohallah, said that after many hours of hectic search, they found her body floating in the nullah.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

