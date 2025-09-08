‘Drug dealer’ shot dead in encounter

LARKANA: The Larkana police have claimed to have killed a ‘notorious drug dealer’, Ghulam Murtaza alias Pappu Mahar, in an encounter on Saturday.

They said the shootout took place in the riverine area of Aqil Pir Sher within the jurisdiction of the Hatri Ghulam Shah police station.

The killed suspect was involved in more than 15 cases of heinous crime, including the recent killing of ASI Muzaffar Ali Khoso and constable Nawab Ali Jatoi, they said. He was also a key operative in narcotics trade and was listed as an ‘A’ category drug dealer in Sindh, they said.

During the encounter, Mahar was killed but his associates managed to escape, they added.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025