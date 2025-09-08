Lightning kills man amid downpour in several districts

MITHI/UMERKOT/DADU: Tharparkar and Umerkot districts and Jamshoro’s hilly areas, alongside their adjoining areas, received several heavy spells of monsoon rains on Saturday and Sunday, causing flooding in both urban and rural areas.

In Tharparkar district, Saturday night’s downpour turned streets into ponds and filled seasonal streams to their capacity. Lightning killed a man in Mithi and 16 animals in different areas of the district.

In Nagarparkar, where downpours intensified on Sunday, torrents from the Karoonjhar hills gushed into the natural Maya Dam waterfall, as well as into Bhathiani, Sardharo Dham and Gordhro streams.

In Islamkot town, many areas including Mehari Road, Meghwar Mohalla and Lohar Mohalla were submerged in deep rainwater.

In Mithi, a man, Rano Meghwar, 46, was killed by lightning strike while he was sitting in the courtyard of his house in Panchaa Colony’s Mitrahauo Mohalla. Locals recalled that his elder brother had also lost his life in a lightning strike some 25 years ago.

Many animals killed in Tharparkar; flooding hits Dadu, Jamshoro, Nagarparkar and Umerkot districts

Heavy rain was continuing across the district till the last reports came in at around midnight.

In Umerkot district, torrential rains continued for a second consecutive day, Sunday, causing extensive damage to many houses in villages, toppling of electricity poles and uprooting of trees in different urban and rural areas.

Power supply to most areas remained suspended since it had started raining.

A 20-foot-wide breach occurred in the dyke of Noor Wah (irrigation channel) near Okraaro Mori in Umerkot subdivision, submerging several villages and standing crops over hundreds of acres.

Farmers started work to plug the breach on their own after they did not receive any response to their distress call.

Hyderabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas and some other districts received drizzle on Sunday evening while Sanghar also received a moderate spell of rain.

The showers brought a pleasant change in weather.

The hilly regions of Thana Bola Khan in Jamshoro district received heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, on Sunday.

The downpour, which began in the first half of the day, lashed mountainous areas of UCs Thana Aarab Khan, Karchat and Mool, as well as their surrounding landscapes.

With rainwater flowing down from the hills, low-lying areas started receiving water runoff, raising fear of flooding in vulnerable zones.

The recent spell of rainfall has broken the intensity of a prolonged heatwave and humidity that had gripped the region for the last several days.

Officials of district administration are monitoring the situation, especially in the low-lying areas.

Parts of the hilly area of Dadu district, including Gorakh Hills and Karo Jabal also received heavy rain on Sunday.

The Met office has predicted heavier spells in the entire Sindh for two more days. It has also cautioned the general public about urban flooding.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025