KMU holds special admission test for flood-hit students

PESHAWAR: On the special directives of the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Khyber Medical University (KMU), on Sunday organised a special Centralised Admission Test (CAT) for students affected by the recent floods.

The test was conducted for admissions in various programmes including Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D), Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), and BS Nursing.

The special test was held across four districts of Swat, Buner, Mansehra, and Peshawar where a total of 7,263 candidates appeared. This initiative was aimed to support students who were either unable to participate in earlier admission tests due to flood-related disruptions or were unable to perform to their full potential due to mental stress and trauma.

According to details, Peshawar hosted the largest number of candidates with 4,782 students appearing across five test centres, Swat had 1,453 candidates, Buner accommodated 584, and KMU Institute of Health Sciences Hazara (Mansehra) saw participation from 444 candidates.

Speaking on the occasion, the KMU VC stated that the special admission test was conducted to ensure no deserving student from flood-affected areas was left behind in accessing educational opportunities. He emphasised that this initiative reflected the KMU’s commitment to educational inclusivity and resilience in the face of natural disasters.

He expressed satisfaction over the smooth and transparent conduct of the test and acknowledged the positive feedback from students and their parents regarding the arrangements and facilities provided at the test centres. He highlighted that the overwhelming participation indicated growing trust in the KMU and increased interest in the allied health sciences programmes across the province. Test results are expected to be announced within the next 2–3 days and will be available on the official KMU CAT website.

