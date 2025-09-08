DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that both the federal and provincial governments were making all out efforts to ensure timely relief and long-term rehabilitation of natural calamities’ victims.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at the Commissioner’s Office, Dera Ismail Khan, where relief cheques were distributed among flood-affected families on behalf of the prime minister.

The ceremony among others was attended by the chairman of the National Assembly’s standing committee on defence and MNA Sardar Fathullah Khan Miankhel, the commissioner Dera division, Zafarul Islam Khattak, JUI-F representative Kafeel Ahmad Nizami, and senior PML-N leader Rehan Malik advocate.

Faisal Karim Kundi said the people of Dera Ismail Khan were grateful to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for providing financial assistance to the flood-affected families.

He said the government was determined that no shortcomings would be allowed in the process of rehabilitation and resettlement. “We all share the grief of families who lost their loved ones in the natural calamities, adding, “We cannot bring back the deceased, but this financial support will give some relief to their families.

Kundi calls for ensuring complete rehabilitation of flood victims

Highlighting the importance of unity, the governor said that all political forces were working together in the larger interest of the people.

He expressed gratitude to the representatives of allied political parties for their presence and cooperation in the relief efforts. He further assured that health, shelter, and livelihood support would be prioritised to help the victims rebuild their lives. “Our collective aim is to stand with the people in this difficult time and ensure that they are not left alone in their struggle for recovery,” the governor said.

Earlier, the commissioner Dera gave a briefing on the damages and rehabilitation measures for the affected people.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has called for urgent measures to ensure the provision of healthcare facilities and long-term rehabilitation for the flood affected people.

The governor expressed these views during his visit to a free medical camp established by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) here in Kokar area.

The PRCS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chairman, Farzand Ali Wazir, was also present on the occasion.

At the camp, the flood-affected people are being provided with free treatment and medicines. The governor inspected the arrangements and interacted with the patients, acknowledging the challenges faced by the local population in accessing healthcare after the disaster.

He praised the humanitarian role of the PRCS, noting that the organisation extended vital support not only in Swat, Buner, Swabi, and Shangla but also in Dera Ismail Khan during the natural calamities.

Highlighting the health risks that emerged after the floods, the governor said dengue and other epidemic diseases had multiplied the hardships of the victims. He stressed that medicines and medical facilities were among the biggest challenges in the post-disaster scenario.

To improve access, he directed that medical camps should also be set up in the kacha area across the river so that remote and underprivileged communities could also benefit.

“The government, PRCS, and other organisations are collectively working to provide relief and healthcare facilities to the affected people,” he noted, adding that the continued cooperation between public institutions and welfare organisations was essential for sustainable recovery.

“The time has come to move beyond emergency aid. Reconstruction of homes and restoration of businesses is the most important step now, and we must all play our part so that affected families can rebuild their lives with dignity,” he concluded.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025