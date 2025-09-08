E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Rare feat to express solidarity with flood victims

Our Correspondent Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am

KOHAT: Aurangzeb Khan, a young athlete from Kohat, along with his teammate Muhammad Salman, has completed an 800-kilometre ‘ultramarathon’ from Skardu (Gilgit-Baltistan) to Kohat in just 12 days to express solidarity with the flood victims and raise public awareness.

They encountered heavy rains, landslides and treacherous terrain during the journey but survived and reached Kohat successfully, setting what officials described as a historic milestone.

A ceremony was held at Kohat Sports Complex on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal and Pakistan’s Defence Day to honour the athletes.

The provincial law minister, Aftab Alam advocate, was chief guest of the event while the commissioner of Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah,regional sports officer, Anwar Kamal Barki, DFA Kohat president Zia Alam,athletes, social figures and a large number of citizens attended. The participants hailed the athletes and portrayed them as national heroes.

The minister said, “Aurangzeb Khan and his teammate have set an inspiring example not only for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for the entire youth of Pakistan. The government is committed to promoting sports and showcasing the talent of our youth.”

The commissioner added that the Ultramarathon was more than a sporting feat, calling it “a message of determination, struggle and service to humanity”.

Earlier, cash prizes were also announced for the athletes by the provincial law minister and the regional sports officer.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

