Flour prices hit record high in Taxila, Wah

TAXILA: Residents of Taxila and Wah Cantonment are grappling with record high prices of flour as retailers allegedly defy the official price list severely affecting consumers already overburdened with the crippling inflation.

A market visit on Sunday showed flour mills have set the price of a 20kg bag at Rs2,400, while the government has directed retailers to sell the same at Rs1,810. Similarly, a 10 kg bag has been priced by mills at Rs1,200 against the official rate of Rs905. The disparity between official rates and market prices has sparked concerns among consumers.

In the open market, a 10kg bag is available at Rs905 instead of Rs750 as officially fixed. Traders confirmed that millers have raised wholesale rates, pushing the retail price of a 20kg bag to Rs3,200 in some areas like Mohra chowk, Salargah, Lub Thatoo and other areas.

The surge comes despite a recent notification by the Punjab Food Department, which fixed the maximum retail price at Rs905 for a 10kg bag and Rs1, 810 for a 20kg bag.

Local admin says price magistrates making snap checking to ensure availability and sale of commodity at official price

The notification also directed that flour be packed and sold only in 10kg and 20kg bags and strictly barred dealers, wholesalers, and retailers from overcharging.

The masses, especially salaried class, have expressed outrage over the unchecked surge in flour prices, saying the essential commodity has become unaffordable for ordinary families already crushed by rising inflation.

Residents said profiteering has gone unchecked due to weak enforcement by the local administration and price control committees, forcing poor families to cut down on consumption. “This inflation is breaking the backbone of the poor,” said Tariq Ali, a retailer, adding that people were being forced to choose between flour and other essentials.

Former member Punjab assembly from Wah Cantt Prof Waqas Khan said that the surge was being felt most sharply by low- and middle-income groups, where bread and flour-based meals form the backbone of daily diets.

“For many households, the jump means reallocating already stretched incomes, with less money left for healthcare, education, or other necessities”, he added.

Shamsur Rehman Swati, President of National Labour Federation, said people are facing yet another blow to their household budgets as the price of flour has climbed to an all-time high.

According to a flour miller, the surge in flour prices was due to various factors, including disruptions in wheat supply chains, increased production costs and inflationary pressures.

Office-bearers of Pakistan Flour Mills Association Rawalpindi chapter on Sunday warned of an imminent surge in wheat and flour prices, cautioning that inflation-weary consumers could face another wave of price shocks if the government fails to ensure timely and adequate supply.

When contacted, a spokesman for the local administration said the anti-artificial flour price hike campaign was in full swing in Taxila and Wah as price magistrates were making snap checking to ensure availability and sale of flour at the official price.

