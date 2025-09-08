Plot holders decry crawling progress in sector I-12

ISLAMABAD: Allottees of Sector I-12 criticised the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday for its failure to complete the sector on time.

An action committee of allottees discussed whether to immediately organise a protest or first attempt dialogue with the CDA chairman.

For decades, Sector I-12 has symbolised CDA’s failure to deliver on promises made to ordinary citizens, they said.

They stated that thousands of allottees, many from poor and middle-class backgrounds, have been waiting years for possession of their plots and are currently living in rented houses with high rent, despite owning plots on paper.

Muhammad Shahid Maqbool, a participant in the meeting and an allottee, strongly proposed an early protest, arguing that the time for patience had run out.

Allottees demand quick possession of plots; call for dialogue with CDA

“We have been residing in rented houses, paying hefty rents out of our pockets despite owning plots in Sector I-12. Yet, possession is still denied to us. We should organise a peaceful protest to make our voices heard by Parliament, the Prime Minister, and other authorities,” he said.

Tariq Nawaz, another allottee, urged a more measured approach. Acknowledging the painfully slow progress in Sector I-12, he emphasised that engagement with CDA leadership should precede confrontation.

“There is no doubt that development in I-12 is crawling at a snail’s pace, and we have suffered greatly while waiting for years. But before we take to the streets, we should meet the CDA Chairman first and present our demands directly. If our demands are not met, then protest remains an option,” he suggested.

Others, like Tahir Mahmood, were more critical of the CDA’s priorities. He accused the authority of ignoring residential sectors like I-12, meant for the poor and middle class, while allocating resources to high-revenue projects.

“Margalla Enclave Phase-I [CDA-DHA joint venture] is being developed rapidly with heavy machinery, and Margalla Enclave-II is already on the launch list. CDA has also launched new sectors such as C-14, C-15, but very little attention is paid to I-12, the sector that belongs to the poor residents of the capital.

The Margalla Enclave-I & II projects attract the wealthy and generate quick revenue, which is why decades-old residential sectors remain neglected. Meanwhile, we are forced to pay hefty rents while waiting for our homes,” he lamented.

Despite differences in strategy, the meeting concluded with a consensus to pursue dialogue as the first step. The allottees agreed to seek a

formal meeting with the CDA chairman between September 16 and 18, subject to his availability.

The main demand is immediate partial possession of plots in Sector I-12, along with a clear timeline for the completion of development work.

When contacted, a CDA officer said that work in the sector is ongoing and that CDA is making efforts to complete it as soon as possible.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025