More experienced inspectors to be posted as SHOs in Lahore

LAHORE: The capital police high-ups have decided to increase the posting of experienced inspector-ranked officers as station house officers (SHOs) following a new crime analysis report 2023-25 that claims that these officers contributed to bringing the city’s overall crime rate down.

The new crime analysis report based upon organic data of the 15 calls handled by a third party – the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) – was released by the Lahore police here the other day.

The new official figures were prepared in light of the individual reports sent by all the six divisional SPs of the operations wing of the police.

As per the report, the city had a total of 84 police stations and 35 of these reported 65 percent of the total heinous crimes.

Tenure security of SHOs also contributed to the decline in crime rates, report finds

The report said that the security of the tenure of over 95 percent SHOs spanning more than a year also remained a major contributing factor in the decline in crime rates. It said the positive results stem from a comprehensive overhaul of internal systems, improved accountability, and strategic utilisation of existing resources - all while maintaining the same workforce.According to the latest crime statistics released by Lahore police, total heinous crimes have plummeted from 58,014 in 2023 and 34,684 in 2024 to just 17,276 in 2025 (till August).

Dacoity incidents decreased from 71 in 2023 and 59 in 2024 to only 24 this year, reflecting nearly a 66 percent reduction over two years. Robbery cases saw an extraordinary 83 percent decline, falling from 16,944 in 2023 to 10,451 in 2024 and further down to 2,889 in 2025.

Similarly, snatching cases dropped from 12,843 in 2023 to 5,711 in 2024, and to 2,957 in 2025, marking a 77 percent reduction. Motorcycle theft figures have been cut by 62 percent, and vehicle theft has decreased by 60 percent. Motorcycle snatching reduced by 68 percent, while burglary cases declined by 43 percent.

The report said that the cases of robbery-cum-murder and vehicle snatching have also seen significant drops; all achieved without any additional resources or legislative changes.

The report said that these reductions were supported not just by police registration data but also by citizen-reported crime calls, known as 15 Calls.

It said that these calls - a real-time reflection of public perception - have shown a consistent decline since mid-2023, with calls dropping by over 55 percent, from over 9,000 per month to nearly 4,000.

The pattern was consistent across other categories such as robbery, snatching, and vehicle theft, demonstrating a synchronized improvement in security and public trust.

Similarly, the report stated that 425 public meetings (Khuli Kachahris) held in the office of the Lahore DIG (operations) since April 2024 yielded positive feedback of 72 percent from the citizens who appeared with their complaints.

An official said that the crime analysis report was presented in an official meeting held here the other day, where Lahore DIG (operations) Faisal Kamran issued new tasks to the divisional SPs and other officers.

Addressing on the occasion, the DIG said that the police handled over 300 gatherings and protests every year, including religious congregations to international sporting spectacles by demonstrating professional balance between security operations and crime prevention.

Similarly, he said, events such as Eidul Fitr, Eidul Azha, Christmas, New Year celebrations, and the return of international cricket after 28 years, were all marked by comprehensive and peaceful security arrangements.

Mr Kamran attributed the crime decline to a systemic overhaul within Lahore police - focusing on internal accountability, merit-based staff deployment, strategic reorganisation, and efficient use of existing technology such as safe city cameras.

